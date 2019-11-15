Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave.
Huntington Station, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave.
Huntington Station, NY
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave.
Huntington Station, NY
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave.
Huntington Station, NY
Bernard Carlton La May Notice
LA MAY- Bernard Carlton, 96, of Huntington, on November 14, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family. Honorary Chief and member of Huntington FD for over 65 years. Devoted and loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Firematic services will be held Sunday 8 PM at the funeral home. Gathering at the funeral home Monday 10 AM with interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Huntington maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2019
