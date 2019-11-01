Newsday Notices
Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Greenlawn, NY
View Map
Bernard Dell'Aquila Notice
DELL'AQUILA- Bernard 81, of Massapequa and Port St. Lucie, FL., on October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margie. Loving father of Debbie Archipolo, Barney (Janet), Nick (Kara). Cher-ished grandfather of Steven, Christopher, Ava & Emily. Dear brother of Frank (Ann), Patty, Louis (Helen) and Rosemary (Ray). He leaves behind many beautiful nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was a warm man with a warm heart and love for all, especially to his little pup Molly. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave. Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Greenlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: in Bernard's name would be appreciated. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2019
