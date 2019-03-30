DYKES - Bernard Edwin Jr. (Barney) of West Islip, NY on March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara L. Dykes of 59 years. Loving father of Robert B. Dykes (Kelley), Lisa C. Bunge,Heather D. Pupke (Robert), Jennifer S. Dykes. Cherished grandfather of nine. Adored great-grand-father of five. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Barney, "Babe", was raised in Port Washington, NY. He served as a proud tank com-mander with the 2nd Infantry Division of the US Army in the Korean War. He had a successful career in sales with Hiram Walker. His salesmanship will be remembered by all who respected and admired him. Known to be a true gentleman among all those who crossed his path. He was a past president of the L.I. Wine and Liquor Salessman Club and an active member of the Korean War Veterans Assoc. Barney was an avid golfer and gifted athlete. After retirement he was a devoted father to his loving children especially to his Jenny, with the help of God's never ending guidance. He was a loving man with a quiet intelligence and quick wit that will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1/4 mile West of the Robert Moses Cswy.) on Sunday, March 31 at 2-4:30pm and 7pm-9:30pm with a religious service being held at 8 pm. Funeral service Monday 12 p.m. at Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons. Interment with military honors following at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Barney's loving memory to United Cerebral Palsy of Suffolk County. Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary