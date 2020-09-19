COLVIN - Bernard E., "Barney," of Fort Collins, CO (longtime resident of Kings Park NY) on September 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine "Gerry" Colvin. Loving father of Bernard (Christina), Geralyn (Ramon) Heard and Thomas (Diane). Dear brother of Dolores Martinez and the late George. Cherished grand- father of Timothy, Matthew, Katherine, Madeline and Emma. Bernard was a retired 29 year veteran of the FDNY (Engine 59, Squad 1 and Engine 65) and served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army (1949-52). The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Butler-Hughes Funeral Home, Inc., 69 Indian Head Road, Kings Park. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:30am at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Kings Park. Interment with military honors to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.butler-hughesfuneral home.com
