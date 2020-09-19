1/1
Bernard E. Colvin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLVIN - Bernard E., "Barney," of Fort Collins, CO (longtime resident of Kings Park NY) on September 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine "Gerry" Colvin. Loving father of Bernard (Christina), Geralyn (Ramon) Heard and Thomas (Diane). Dear brother of Dolores Martinez and the late George. Cherished grand- father of Timothy, Matthew, Katherine, Madeline and Emma. Bernard was a retired 29 year veteran of the FDNY (Engine 59, Squad 1 and Engine 65) and served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army (1949-52). The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Butler-Hughes Funeral Home, Inc., 69 Indian Head Road, Kings Park. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:30am at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Kings Park. Interment with military honors to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.butler-hughesfuneral home.com for information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Butler-Hughes Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Butler-Hughes Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler-Hughes Funeral Home Inc
69 Indian Head Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
(631) 269-4555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved