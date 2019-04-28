BRENNAN - Bernard Francis, VMD, of Hobe Sound, FL died peacefully at age 97, April 26, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends following a stroke on April 16, 2019. Born in Plainfield, NJ, the youngest of three sons of Irish immigrants, Martin Brennan and Elizabeth (nee) O'Shea. Bernie was a true gentleman who inspired all who knew him with his patience, kindness, humility and humor. A graduate of University of South Dakota (1943) and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine (1946), he began his veterinary practice in Aiken, SC. In 1953 he moved to Westbury, NY where he established his equine practice at Roosevelt Raceway where he was supervising veterinarian and opened a surgical hospital. Dr. Brennan was an active member of the American Association of Equine Practitioners since its founding in 1954 and served as its President in 1979. He held professional leadership positions in both the New York and New Jersey State Veterinary Associations. Bernard was a long standing member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed sports both as an athlete and an avid sports fan, especially horseracing, football and baseball. He enjoyed golf in his retirement and was a member of the Lost Lake Country Club in Hobe Sound, FL. He is mourned by his surviving children Barbara Ford, Elizabeth (Robert) Wentzell, Bernard F. Jr., Mary Christine (Bruce) Hagy, Michael (Gayle), Patrick, Nancy, and Brian (Amanda) as well as 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years Florence Thorson Brennan (d.2007) and three daughters, Constance (d.1987), Theresa (d.2014) and Maureen (d.2014). Visitation Thursday, May 2nd from 2-4 pm & 7-9pm Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Avenue, Westbury. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am St. Brigid's Church, 75 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY. Burial follows at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , stjude.org or to American Association of Equine Practitioners Foundation. Foundation.AAEP.org Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary