MURTAGH Bernard H.(Barney) Jr. of Roslyn Heights, NY. Devoted husband of the late Carol A. Murtagh for 45 years. Loving father of John (Tameka). Cherished grand- father of Michael and Marcus. Survived by his brother Terry (Patti), Michael (Geri), brother in law of Jill, widow to his late brother Kevin, Jim and his wife Lei. Adored uncle of Sean and his wife Justine, Patrick and his partner Daniel, Kaitlin and her husband Steven, Michael, Keri, Connor, and Aidan. Great uncle of Steven, Liliana, Caroline, and Hudson. Proud Veteran of the United States Navy who served overseas as a Seabee (Construction Battalion) during the Vietnam War. Proudly served 52 years with the Roslyn Highlands Hook and Ladder, Engine and Hose Company as a member and its Past President. Employed by the Roslyn Water District for 30 years, retiring as a Water Service Supervisor. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Roslyn Heights Funeral Home. www.RoslynHeightsFH.com In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the FASNY Fireman's Home in Hudson, New York: https://firemenshome.com/give/
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020