DUFFY - Bernard J. of New Hyde Park, NY on May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Loving father Mary D. Tierney (Frank), Kathleen Secko (Dennis), Brendan J. Duffy (Cathy) and Brian Duffy (Jean). Dear brother of Jerry Duffy Co Louth, Ireland. Cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grand-children. Visitation at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road New Hyde Park, NY Thursday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Friday Notre Dame Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2019