To be announced at a later date
Bernard Kimmel

Bernard Kimmel Notice
KIMMEL - Bernard of N. Bellmore, NY on May 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Sandra. Loving father of Michael (the late Robin), Susan Mensching (Pat), and Marlene Tallon. Cherished grandfather of Ariel (Matt), J.P., Lauren, Dan, and Victoria. Proud great grandfather of Liam and Mallory. Adored brother of Sidney (Ellyn) and his 7 predeceased siblings. Bernard was inseparable from his cat, Beau, who remained at his side through the years. Private Cremation. A Celebration of Bernard's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
