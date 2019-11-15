|
LA MAY- Bernard Carleton, 96, of Huntington, on November 14, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family. Honorary Chief and member of Huntington FD for over 65 years. Devoted and loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Firematic services will be held Sunday 8 PM at the funeral home. Gathering at the funeral home Monday 10 AM with interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Huntington maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2019