New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Notre Dame RC Church
LAMPERT - Bernard "Bernie" passed in peace surrounded by his loving family August 15, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Michele. Loving father of sons Steven and his fiancee Michele, Craig and his wife Linda, and Christopher. Beloved grandfather of Brandon, Steven, CJ, Anthony, and Kalleigh. Brother of Barbara (deceased), Dorothy, and Mary (Walter). Dear friend and companion to Joanne Kyranakis. He was loved by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, August 17th from 7:00-9:30 pm and Sunday, August 18th from 2:00-4:30 pm, 7:00-9:30 pm at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of a Christian Burial Monday, August 19th at 9:15am Notre Dame RC Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The . www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 17, 2019
