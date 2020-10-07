Bernard Marinello

MARINELLO - Bernard, formerly of Garden City, NY, passed away on October 5, 2020, at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife Lucy Marinello, his brother Albert Marinello and his wife Anne Marinello. Bernard is the devoted father of Paul Marinello and his wife Kathy Marinello, Dellamarie Moore, the late Teresa Marinello, and Jennifer Marinello. He is the cherished grandfather of Frank Moore and his wife Ashley Moore, Kristian Marinello and his wife Lauren Marinello, Matthew Marinello and his wife Aly Marinello, Bernard Moore, Zephyr Strassner, Joseph Marinello and his wife, Megan Marinello, and Lucy Strassner. Bernard is also the devoted great grandfather of Aoife Moore. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne's Church in Garden City at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 7th. There are no visiting hours and no interment to follow.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store