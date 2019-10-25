|
MCQUADE - Bernard J. on October 17, 2019 of Oyster Bay. Beloved husband of the late Janet and the late Joyce McQuade. Devoted father of Kathy (Gregg) Robinson, Priscilla (Tim) McQuade, Brian (Tabitha) McQuade, and the late Peter McQuade. Loving grandfather of Shannon, Lee, Luke, Keith, and Ivy. Dear great grandfather of Lydia. Memorial Visitation Sunday 3-7 PM at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home, 293 South St. Oyster Bay, NY. Memorial Mass Monday 10:30 AM at St. Dominic's Chapel Oyster Bay. Burial of cremated remains at St. Patrick Cemetery, Upper Brookville, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to StJude.org
Published in Newsday on Oct. 25, 2019