O'Brien - Bernard J. of Rockville Centre on January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn. Devoted father of the late Tim, Bob (Hollie), Kathy Tighe (late Steve), Patrick (Nancy), Teri Visconti (Mark), Sean (Heather) and Kevin (Erin). Father-in-law of Lisa O'Brien Guckert. Adoring grandfather to 25 loving grandchildren. Longtime Executive Director of Nassau County Athletics. 60 year Parishioner and longtime caretaker of St. Agnes Cathedral making sure the lights were always on in the morning. Friends may call today 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11 AM St. Agnes Cathedral with interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020
