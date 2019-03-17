Home

Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 746-6222
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:45 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Bernard Sherry Notice
SHERRY, Bernard P.of Mineola on March 10, 2019. Sr. Court Officer, NYS Supreme Court. Beloved husband of the late Teresa. Devoted father of Christine Ambrose (William), Eileen Denker (Kenneth) and James Sherry (Peter). Loving grandfather of Sean, Gregory, Matthew and Karin. Predeceased brother of Margaret, Joseph and Francis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special uncle of Gerard Hollwedel. Enjoyed many Summers on Saratoga Lake with extended family. US Army Veteran, Survivor of Battle of Peleliu Island. Memorial visitation Friday, March 22nd from 2-5 & 7-9pm, Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Memorial Mass 10:45am Saturday, March 23rd, Corpus Christi Church. Donations to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453, appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019
