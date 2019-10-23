Home

ALTARAC - Bernice Gross, 99, on 10/16. A "first lady of Long Beach", was a beloved LB teacher for 40 years. She was a true pillar of the LB community and woman ahead of her time. Recipient of numerous awards/honors by LB institutions. LB High School class of '37, Queens College 1st class, '41. Adjunct professor SUNY Old Westbury. Universally loved and admired, Bernice was known for her thoughtful and generous nature. Pre-deceased by husband Sol, a Holocaust survivor, survived by daughter Rochelle Altarac Pachman, (Matt), grandsons Seth and Brandon. Services Sunday, Temple Israel, Noon.
