|
|
MILLER - Bernice died October 19, age 91. Daughter of the late Fred and Jennie Friedel. Widow of David, cherished mother of Faye (Martin) Egre, Michael and the late Frances. Treasured grandmother of Stefani Egre and Jessica Egre. Resident of New Hyde Park for over 60 years. Served as President, Herricks School District PTA Council and Trustee, Herricks Scholarship Fund. Long-time Senior Clerk at Shelter Rock Public Library. Great Neck H.S. '45, NYU '49. Missing you already.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2019