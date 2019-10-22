Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Miller Notice
MILLER - Bernice died October 19, age 91. Daughter of the late Fred and Jennie Friedel. Widow of David, cherished mother of Faye (Martin) Egre, Michael and the late Frances. Treasured grandmother of Stefani Egre and Jessica Egre. Resident of New Hyde Park for over 60 years. Served as President, Herricks School District PTA Council and Trustee, Herricks Scholarship Fund. Long-time Senior Clerk at Shelter Rock Public Library. Great Neck H.S. '45, NYU '49. Missing you already.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.