Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Beth-El Cemetery
735 Forest Avenue
Paramus, NY
Shiva
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
51 Spottswood Road
Glen Rock, NY
Shiva
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
at the home of the Weinflash family
Hicksville, NY
Shiva
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
at the home of the Weinflash family
Hicksville, NY
Bernice Weinflash


1928 - 2019
Bernice Weinflash Notice
WEINFLASH- Bernice, age 91 With a heavy heart, our family shares the passing of Bernice Weinflash, on July 17 related to Alzheimer's. Born on March 31st 1928, the youngest of three sisters. She caught her husband's eye, at the local pool where he was a lifeguard. Their love, charged by instant chemistry survived 70 years of an happy marriage. Bernice Weinflash was a Bookmobile Librarian before the Batmobile became popular and found her niche in the Hicksville Library's Children's Room with her love of reading to children and providing opportunity to serve the Nassau County Library System until retirement. The beloved wife of Irving Weinflash, mother of Susan and Mark Weinflash, honey to Micah Weinflash, sister, aunt, and friend to all. The funeral will be on Sunday, July 21 at 10:30am at the graveside in Beth-El Cemetery. Located at 735 Forest Avenue in Paramus NJ. Susan and Mark will be sitting Shiva on Sunday at 51 Spottswood Road, Glen Rock NJ. Shiva hours will be from 12pm - 3pm. The remaining days will be at the home of the Weinflash family in Hicksville, NY, Monday 12:00 3pm and Tuesday 12:00 - 3pm.
Published in Newsday on July 19, 2019
