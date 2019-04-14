Home

Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 957-0300
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View Map
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church
Lindenhurst, NY
View Map
D'ORAZIO-Bertha of Linden-hurst on April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Warren; Loving mother of Barbara Anne Venezia and Maria Lennon; Cherished grandmother of Mark, Kathryn and Robert. Adored sister of Rose Benevente, Barbara Cali and the late Ann Paladino. Reposing Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:45 am Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church, Lindenhurst. Interment Saint Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2019
