D'ORAZIO-Bertha of Linden-hurst on April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Warren; Loving mother of Barbara Anne Venezia and Maria Lennon; Cherished grandmother of Mark, Kathryn and Robert. Adored sister of Rose Benevente, Barbara Cali and the late Ann Paladino. Reposing Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:45 am Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church, Lindenhurst. Interment Saint Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2019