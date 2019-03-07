|
|
WELZ - Beth, 89, of Holbrook, NY on March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Stuart for 55 years. Adored mother of Greg (deceased), Maxwell and Brad. Loving Aunt of Felice, Julie, Emily, Erika and Dina. You are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. You are with us forever. She was an inspiration and best friend to all. Me-morial service to be held at Boulevard Riverside Chapel, 1450 Broadway, Hewlett, NY at 1:30 pm on Friday, 3/8/19. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temple Beth-El 45 Oak St., Patchogue NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2019