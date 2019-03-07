Home

Boulevard-Riverside-Hewlett Chapel
1450 Broadway
Hewlett, NY 11557
(516) 295-3100
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
WELZ - Beth, 89, of Holbrook, NY on March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Stuart for 55 years. Adored mother of Greg (deceased), Maxwell and Brad. Loving Aunt of Felice, Julie, Emily, Erika and Dina. You are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. You are with us forever. She was an inspiration and best friend to all. Me-morial service to be held at Boulevard Riverside Chapel, 1450 Broadway, Hewlett, NY at 1:30 pm on Friday, 3/8/19. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temple Beth-El 45 Oak St., Patchogue NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2019
