Betty Ann Connell

Betty Ann Connell Notice
CONNELL- Betty Ann, 82, lifelong resident of Huntington, passed away on May 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a long courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife of John J. Connell for almost 60 years. Beloved mother of Michael A. Connell (Anne) and Debbie Berghela (Nick). Dear Mimi of Krysti Naparstek (Josh), Nick Berghela (Caitlin), E.J. and Grace. Cherished sister of William Class (Johann) of Sarasota, FL. Adored daughter of the late Coach William Class and Velma Class. Betty Ann was a proud Huntington High School graduate class of 1956. She will be laid to rest alongside her parents at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Huntington. A memorial celebration of Betty Ann's life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: or VNS Hospice of Suffolk, 505 Main St., Northport, NY 11768 in Betty Ann's name. All arrangements are being handled by M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from May 15 to May 16, 2020
