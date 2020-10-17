KING - Betty Ann of West Babylon, LI on October 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Joseph King. Devoted mother of Phillip King and James King II. Cherished grandmother of Sandra, Jennifer, Jonathan, and James. Dear sister of Maria Zadow. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 10:00AM at Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church, West Babylon, LI. Cremation to follow privately. In lieu of flowers, Betty's family asks for donations to be made to The American Cancer Society
, 75 Davids Drive, Hauppauge, NY, 11788. Visiting Saturday & Sunday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com