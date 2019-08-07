|
KAYE - Betty (Saltzman) of Nesconset, NY and West Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Stanley. Loving mother of Debra and Meryl. Devoted grandmother of Victoria and Valerie. Much loved sister of Evelyn, Marvin (Thelma), Arthur (Caroline), Jesse, Adele (Alan), Fred (Marilyn) and Robert (Eve). Betty was born on January 14, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY. She attended public high school and was married to Stan in 1958. Betty's life was dedicated to taking care of her family in Kings Park, NY, where for many years she worked in the town's school system as a secretary. Services to be held on Thursday, August 8, at 10am at Shalom Memorial Chapels in Smithtown, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 7, 2019