Shalom Memorial Chapels Inc
760 Smithtown Byp
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 360-1600
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Chapels Inc
760 Smithtown Byp
Smithtown, NY 11787
Betty (Saltzman) Kaye

Betty (Saltzman) Kaye
KAYE - Betty (Saltzman) of Nesconset, NY and West Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Stanley. Loving mother of Debra and Meryl. Devoted grandmother of Victoria and Valerie. Much loved sister of Evelyn, Marvin (Thelma), Arthur (Caroline), Jesse, Adele (Alan), Fred (Marilyn) and Robert (Eve). Betty was born on January 14, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY. She attended public high school and was married to Stan in 1958. Betty's life was dedicated to taking care of her family in Kings Park, NY, where for many years she worked in the town's school system as a secretary. Services to be held on Thursday, August 8, at 10am at Shalom Memorial Chapels in Smithtown, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 7, 2019
