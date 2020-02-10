|
HYNES - Betty M. of Massapequa Park, on February 8, 2020. Loving wife of the late Albert (Bub) Hynes. Devoted mother of Shirley McDanel (Bob), Susan Proschwitz (Ernie), Jack Hynes (Ginny) and Dawn Hynes-Esposito (John). Adored grandmother of Shirley Ann, Bobby, April, Susie, Kelly, Debbie, Heather and Brian, 18 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Reposing at The Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, Today, Monday, February 10th from 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Religious service at the Funeral Home Monday 8pm. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2020