TOWNER - Betty (nee Stuckslager) passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1924 in Uniontown, PA. After graduating college she moved to NY and fell in love with its humor and open and creative society. She loved different cultures and especially people who loved to laugh. She focused on the good in people. She met and married Steve Towner (dec. 1994) and together they raised 5 children in Levittown, NY. They are along with their spouses: Andrew Towner and Johanna Caleca, Paula T. Cox and Len Cox (dec. 2007), Erline Towner, Stephen Towner, Jonathan and Beth Towner. Grandchildren and spouses are: Christian Towner, Heather and Ben Talbott, Brynne and Paul McClanahan, Kaitlin Towner and Bill Patti, and Paris Towner, and of course her wonderful and loved great grandchildren. She was affectionately known as "Miss Bess" first teaching and then being the Director of the First Presbyterian Nursery School for close to 30 years. She studied and put into practice Early Childhood Education. Her light and practical approach delighted children, educated parents and guided teachers in ways to engage and teach children creatively. Miss Bess loved learning and delved into a wide range of subjects over her lifetime. She graduated from Wooster College, Ohio majoring in English and History. She loved reading and you would often find UPS showing up daily with books on any subject that caught her eye. She would read Newsday daily front to back including the sports section, although her favorite part was the comics. Until an illness slowed her down in her mid 80's she was very active in the First Presbyterian Church of Levittown functioning in various positions. Likewise she belonged to the Recorder Society of LI since the 70's when she discovered her love for the music that went along with the medieval history that fascinated her. Another of her long-term eclectic interests was belonging to The Urantia Study Group of LI over the same time. She also enjoyed Adult Learning doing any variety of projects from embroidery, calligraphy, limericks, German, tap dancing and playing the mandolin. You always knew she loved you even though she did not express it verbally. She was fiercely independent, quiet, tactful and observant with a great sense of humor. We all love her and will miss her very much as she starts on this new journey of the next phase of her life. There will be a private cremation held. To make it easier for everyone to celebrate her life there is a website set up for a Memorial for all to share testimonies and pictures at Website: ForeverMissed.com
Type in: Betty Towner.