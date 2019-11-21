Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettye Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettye Russo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettye Russo Notice
RUSSO - Bettye peacefully on November 20th, 2019. Formerly of Dix Hills at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Russell. Loving mother to her three children Mike (Pat), Steven (Liz) and Barbara Lynn (Don). Worshipped by her 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by Florence, Billy, Marsha, Margie, Beverly, and Barb along with her nieces and nephews. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home Inc., 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park Friday 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:15am Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church. Entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Visiting Nurse Service and Hospice of Suffolk Inc., 101 Laurel Road, East North-port, NY 11731. www.manganofh.com.
Published in Newsday from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettye's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -