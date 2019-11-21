|
RUSSO - Bettye peacefully on November 20th, 2019. Formerly of Dix Hills at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Russell. Loving mother to her three children Mike (Pat), Steven (Liz) and Barbara Lynn (Don). Worshipped by her 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by Florence, Billy, Marsha, Margie, Beverly, and Barb along with her nieces and nephews. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home Inc., 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park Friday 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:15am Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church. Entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Visiting Nurse Service and Hospice of Suffolk Inc., 101 Laurel Road, East North-port, NY 11731. www.manganofh.com.
Published in Newsday from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019