|
|
HEIN - Beverly A., of Farm-ingdale on October 25, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of John Hein (Lisa) and Debra Servinskas. Cherished grandmother of Alexander, Michael, Kristine, Jennifer, Matthew, and Brooke. Beloved great grandmother of Karleigh, and Raegan. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family will receive friends Friday 2-5pm and 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Saturday 10am Grace Church in Massapequa. Interment Grace Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Little Shelter Animal Rescue(wwwlittleshel-ter.org) are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019