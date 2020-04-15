Home

ARTZ - Beverly, on April 7th Heaven gained the most beautiful angel Beverly Artz. She was a wonderful mother, a dear friend, an animal enthusiast and a dedicated teacher. People characterized her as charitable, loyal, formidable, funny, social, maternal, kind, generous, and loving. She was an impactful woman and a key contributor in her community. Beverly was the PTA president, the Coordinator of We Care Blankets, while also, supporting other moms who lost children by participating in groups such as The Beading Hearts and GRASP chapter of Massapequa. She and her husband Billy displayed true love with a marriage spanning 5 decades. Their love was undying giving all who witnessed it hope of everlasting love. Although she only had one son, Evan, many consider her to be a second mother. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020
