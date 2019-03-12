ATKINS - Dr. Beverly Birns, 89, died peacefully in hospice care from pneumonia and complications from post-polio syndrome on March 9, 2019 having spent her last days surrounded by all of her loving children. Born September 7, 1929 in New York City to David and Sylvia Malkind, Beverly earned her BA and MA from the University of Geneva and her PhD from Columbia University. In 1950 she wed her camp sweetheart, Dr. Monroe Birns, who died in a tragic accident in 1961. In 1963, she married Dr. Harold Atkins, with whom she shared the next 52 years. A pioneer researcher and writer in the fields of child development and women's and family studies, she worked for 10 years as Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and 23 years at Stony Brook University as Professor of Psychology in the Interdisciplinary Program in the Social Sciences where she founded both the Women's Studies and Child and Family Studies programs. She was an active member of the campus chapter of NOW, the campus day care center board, and vice-president of the board of Victim Information Bureau/Suffolk. She is survived by her 4 children and their spouses, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Burial will be private. A celebration of her life followed by lunch will be held Wednesday, March 13 at noon at Zan's Deli (135 Alexander Ave, Lake Grove, NY off Nesconset Highway). The family requests that all attendees RSVP by leaving a message for Mathew Atkins at (650) 703-0995 by noon on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations may be made in Beverly's name to Elizabeth Freeman Center, 43 Francis Avenue, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Published in Newsday on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary