BALK - Beverly of Sea Cliff, NY passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. Beverly was very active in the development of ACLD and highly recognized as a stellar designer of Beverly Balk Interiors on Long Island and New York City. Beverly was predeceased by her loving husband Hal Balk. She is survived by her daughters Debra Balk Dubrofsky and Jill Balk; granddaughters Jenna Monfet (husband Dan) and Chelsea Costello (husband Mike); great grandchildren Harper and Hadley Monfet, as well as many family members and friends. Funeral service will be held at Guttermans on Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury on Monday, January 9 at 1:00 pm. Shiva will take place Monday from 5 pm to 8 pm; Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 pm to 5 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2020