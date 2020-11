WILSON - Beverley E. (Nee Butterfield) passed away at age 74, peacefully on November 19, with her husband & sons at her side. Born in Kingston Jamaica, she migrated to the U.S in 1965 to pursue a nursing career, which led her to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. She achieved R.N., B.A., & M.S. degrees, & later became an Adult Nurse Practitioner until retiring in 2007. The Wilsons had homes in Laurelton, Queens & E. Northport, NY. Beverly is survived by her husband Alva (Noddy) Wilson of 52 years, sons Mark, Michael, & Jason, grandson Brandon, by siblings Everald, Derrick, & Joan, nieces Donna, Sherri-Ann, Alecia, Andrea & nephews Derrick, Westy, Jeffrey, & Donovan. She will be remembered for her sparkling personality, kindness, sense of style, & grace.







