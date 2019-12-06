|
Fox - Beverly age 91, on December 4, 2019, of North Woodmere, NY, formerly of Delray Beach, FL, Long Beach, NY and Woodmere, NY. Preceded in death by adored husband Murray. Loving mother of Jerry, Caryn and Jordan and mother-in-law of Ken Bernstein. Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Melanie, Sage and Haley. Graduate of Far Rockaway High School, Brooklyn College and Adelphi where she obtained her Masters. Taught elementary school and special education children in New York City for many years.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2019