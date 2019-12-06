Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Fox Notice
Fox - Beverly age 91, on December 4, 2019, of North Woodmere, NY, formerly of Delray Beach, FL, Long Beach, NY and Woodmere, NY. Preceded in death by adored husband Murray. Loving mother of Jerry, Caryn and Jordan and mother-in-law of Ken Bernstein. Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Melanie, Sage and Haley. Graduate of Far Rockaway High School, Brooklyn College and Adelphi where she obtained her Masters. Taught elementary school and special education children in New York City for many years.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -