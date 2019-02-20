Home

Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
(631) 269-6421
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
More Obituaries for Beverly Kirrane
Beverly Kirrane

Beverly Kirrane Notice
KIRRANE - Beverly E. (Butz), age 63, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was married to Joseph Kirrane with whom she celebrated 34 years of marriage. Born in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of Winston Butz and the late Grace Asenius Butz. In her free time, Beverly enjoyed shopping, reading, and especially family gatherings. She also loved animals and was known for her sweet tooth. In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by a daughter, Samantha wife of Dana Salemi of Long Island, NY, and 4 siblings: Cheryl wife of Jimmy Markey of LongIsland, NY, Darlene wife of Robert Dettinger of Strasburg, Raymond and David Esposito both of Long Island, NY. Beverly was also a much loved Aunt to several nephews and nieces, as well as a cheerful friend to all who knew her. A Memorial Visiting will be held Monday from 1-3 and 7-9pm at Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. 25 Meadow Rd. (cor. of Indian Head Rd.) Kings Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Shelter Animal Rescue, 33 Warner Road, Huntington, NY 11743.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2019
