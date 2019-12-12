|
MALER - Beverly Virginia, Sr., 92, of Patchogue, NY on Dec. 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 63yrs to the late Michael A. Maler, Sr. Loving mother of Michael Jr., Edward (and Theresa), Beverly V., Jeanine (and Matthew) Sherman, and Keith (& Sally). Dearest sister of Marylyn Collins, mother-in-law of Laura, and sister-in-law of Shirley Riviezzo. Cherished grandmother of 14, & great grandmother of 4. Beverly is pre-deceased by her son, Alred R. Maler, sister, June Gneuhs, and sister-in-law, Camille Daniels. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, Inc. 500 North Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Friday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass will be held on Saturday, 8:45AM, at St. Francis de Sales Church in Patchogue, NY. Committal to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, NY. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to the Alfred R. Maler Memorial Fund, Inc.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019