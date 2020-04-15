Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Stovall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie A. Stovall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie A. Stovall Notice
STOVALL - Billie A. In loving memory, a Centereach resident for 50 years, passed away due to complications of pneumonia. Father of six, Paul, Mark, David (RIP), Elizabeth, Virginia, Mary Ellen; loving Grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Born in Muddy IL, only child to William Stovall & Marvel Disney, served in the US Air Force for 20 years & retired as Senior Master Sergeant. A great man, full of love & laughter, generous, strong willed and a fighter all his life.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -