STOVALL - Billie A. In loving memory, a Centereach resident for 50 years, passed away due to complications of pneumonia. Father of six, Paul, Mark, David (RIP), Elizabeth, Virginia, Mary Ellen; loving Grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Born in Muddy IL, only child to William Stovall & Marvel Disney, served in the US Air Force for 20 years & retired as Senior Master Sergeant. A great man, full of love & laughter, generous, strong willed and a fighter all his life.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020