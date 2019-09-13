Home

BILLY NICKERSON III 9/13/77 - 2/11/01 "ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS" 42 Years ago today, you came into our lives. We loved you and cared for you. We made you the best man that we could. But who would have believed you would be taken from us 23 years later. We miss you so much especially today on your 42nd Birthday. We know you are in your boat today fishing all over heaven. We love you and miss you and can't wait until the day we are with you. All Our Love Always, Mom, Dad & Michele
Published in Newsday on Sept. 13, 2019
