Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Cohen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche Cohen Notice
COHEN - Blanche,devoted wife of the late David Cohen. Loving mother of Howard (Rosanne), Shirley Schefter (Jeffrey) and Allen (Melissa). Grandmother to Dori Cohen, Hal (Julie), Marni Barone (Michael), Adam Schefter (Sharri), Jordan Schefter and Ray Walsh (Val). Great Grandmother to Hope, Emma, Richard, Casey, Lucy, Jane, Sydney, Devon, Dylan and Owen. She is also survived by her brothers, Edgar Schwartz (Leila) and Howard Schwartz (Lorraine). Blanche was always pleasant with a ready smile. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -