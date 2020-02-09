|
COHEN - Blanche,devoted wife of the late David Cohen. Loving mother of Howard (Rosanne), Shirley Schefter (Jeffrey) and Allen (Melissa). Grandmother to Dori Cohen, Hal (Julie), Marni Barone (Michael), Adam Schefter (Sharri), Jordan Schefter and Ray Walsh (Val). Great Grandmother to Hope, Emma, Richard, Casey, Lucy, Jane, Sydney, Devon, Dylan and Owen. She is also survived by her brothers, Edgar Schwartz (Leila) and Howard Schwartz (Lorraine). Blanche was always pleasant with a ready smile. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020