MILLER - Blossom (Lifshitz), almost 90, of Rockville Centre and previously Merrick, died on September 13. She was the daughter of the late Meyer and Yetta (Zausner) Lifshitz and the wife of the late Sherwood Miller. She was the loving and beloved mother of Ann (Henri Flikier), Jonathan (Alice Nappy) and David (Vera). She leaves her dear sister Irma Beilinson (late husband Marty), nine adoring grandchildren; Caitlin, Devon, Netzach, Liana, Tzvi, Corinna, Rebecca, Hodaya and Yedidiah, and two great-grandchildren; Betzalel and Arava. She will also be missed by her niece Sharon (Doug) and nephew Jerry (Fran) and their children. Blossom had careers in teaching and bookkeeping and was a wonderful, caring, devoted mother, saying that playing with her children was her greatest joy. Blossom and Sherwood traveled all over the US and the world. Blossom enjoyed knitting, needlework, crocheting, tennis, bridge and walking. She never forgot her roots as the working-class daughter of immigrants, and she donated generously to many charities, especially those dedicated to Jewish causes, hunger, and the environment. Donations in her name can be made to Friends of Yad Sarah or to Island Harvest. Funeral took place on September 16 through Sinai Chapels.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 20, 2019