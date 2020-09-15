1/
Bob Moritz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORITZ - Bob, age 71, from Medford, passed away on September 12th 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Darlene of 48 years, beloved daughter Danielle Wells. He was predeceased by his cheri-shed son Rob. Bob was also dear father in law to Chris Wells and devoted grandfather to Jackson and Aiden Wells. He was a retired Prudential Agent of 30 years and a volunteer for the Eastern Farm Workers Association for 20+ years. Bob was an avid runner for 40 years and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marinello Funeral Home Inc
493 Middle Country Rd
Coram, NY 11727
(631) 732-6969
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved