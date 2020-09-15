Bob Moritz

MORITZ - Bob, age 71, from Medford, passed away on September 12th 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Darlene of 48 years, beloved daughter Danielle Wells. He was predeceased by his cheri-shed son Rob. Bob was also dear father in law to Chris Wells and devoted grandfather to Jackson and Aiden Wells. He was a retired Prudential Agent of 30 years and a volunteer for the Eastern Farm Workers Association for 20+ years. Bob was an avid runner for 40 years and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.







