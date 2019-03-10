TRAMPOSCH - Bob passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 21, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife Peggy Spits Warnars Tramposch, daughters Kathleen Fahey, Karin Bakis and Jennifer Cray, step-sons Robert Jarvis and Scott Jarvis, grandchildren Robert Fahey, Thomas Fahey, Grace Fahey, John Bakis, Alicia Bakis, Edward Cray and Samuel Cray, sons-in-law David Fahey, John Bakis, and Edward Cray, mother-in-law Rosalin Spits Warnars, brother-in-law Robert and his wife, Ana Spits Warnars as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. Forever the Captain of Infinity, Bob was an avid sailor, loved by his racing crew and sailing friends from the Centerport Yacht Club in Centerport, Long Island. He was a kind, generous, loving man, cat lover and enjoyed spending time with close friends and family. He was a talented wood worker who created many treasured pieces for family and friends. Bob loved good food, a well-blended scotch and enjoyed cooking, entertaining and being surrounded by people to regale with his tales. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Alice and Ralph Tramposch. He grew up with his two older brothers, Ralph and Walter, in Queens, NY and enjoyed summers in Hampton Bays. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, he received his B.S. in Engineering from Hofstra University. He became a successful entrepreneur and founder of RTI, a test and measurement manufacturer's representative company in the greater Metropolitan New York area. His family will be having a memorial service to celebrate his life on Long Island later this year. A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main Street, Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811 www.brightfunerals.com Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary