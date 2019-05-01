|
FEDUN - Bohdan, 64, of Rockville Centre, on April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Angela Liuzzi. Loving father of Ian. Cherished by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visiting hours are Thursday, 7-9pm and Friday, 2-4:30pm and 6:30-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main Street in Islip. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, 9:30am at Holy Family Ukrainian Catholic Church in Lindenhurst. Interment to follow at St. John of God Cemetery in Central Islip. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bo's name are greatly appreciated to The Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation. www.myotonic.org
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2019