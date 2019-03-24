|
BANCKER SINGER - BONNIE, age 74, of Medford. Born January 8, 1945 died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Loving Mother of Staci and Rich Huether and Robyn Singer. Cherished Nana BonBon of Aaron, Ava and Mackenzie. Dear Sister of Sandra Varrato. Visitation Monday at the McManus-Lorey Funeral Home, 2084 Horse-block Road, Medford from 2:00 - 4:00 PM & 7:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday from the Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale on Tuesday, March 26. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bonnie's memory to National MS Society, www.nationalmssociety.org-Chapters-NYH
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2019