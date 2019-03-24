Home

McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
(631) 732-1112
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
Interment
Following Services
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Farmingdale, NY
BONNIE BANKER SINGER


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
BONNIE BANKER SINGER Notice
BANCKER SINGER - BONNIE, age 74, of Medford. Born January 8, 1945 died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Loving Mother of Staci and Rich Huether and Robyn Singer. Cherished Nana BonBon of Aaron, Ava and Mackenzie. Dear Sister of Sandra Varrato. Visitation Monday at the McManus-Lorey Funeral Home, 2084 Horse-block Road, Medford from 2:00 - 4:00 PM & 7:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday from the Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale on Tuesday, March 26. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bonnie's memory to National MS Society, www.nationalmssociety.org-Chapters-NYH
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2019
