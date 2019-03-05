Home

Bonnie J. Felician-Beck

Bonnie J. Felician-Beck Notice
Felician-Beck - Bonnie J., age 76, (nee Moses) Saturday, March 2, 2019 of Ridge, formerly of Brentwood, Lindenhurst and Coram. Widow of Joseph Felician. Loving wife of William R. Beck. Beloved mother of David, wife Paulette, Brian, wife Maureen, Joseph, wife Mary, and James, wife Marsha. Loving step-mother to Judy Kameda, Charlene Mavrovich and William (Billy) Beck (deceased). Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Loving sister of Donald K. Moses. Visiting Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9pm, Hale & Lynch Funeral Home, 691 Rt. 25, Middle Island, 631-924-8761.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2019
