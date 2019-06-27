Home

YUDIN - Bonnie (nee Segal), 81, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly Long Beach, passed away on June 25. Bonnie was a very loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She taught Pre-K at Crocker Country Day School, The Children's Connection and the JCC in Long Beach. Bonnie is survived by her husband Stan, sister Susan, loving children, grandchidren and great grandchildren. Services will be on Friday June 28, at 12pm at Gutterman's Funeral Home in Rockville Centre.
Published in Newsday on June 27, 2019
