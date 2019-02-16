Newsday Notices
Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
View Map
BOSSIO - Frank Anthony, 85, of Riverhead, on February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Angelina. Loving father of Lillian and Frank (Anna Lisa). Cherished grandfather of Frankie, Salvatore, Kyle, Alyssa and great-grandfather of Bradley, Giovanni and Benecio. Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Sunday and Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Huntington on Tuesday at 9:45 AM. Entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. maconnellfuneralhome.com
