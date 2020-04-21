Home

SPERA - Brad, age 58, of North Babylon, formerly of Deer Park, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from coronavirus. He was the former owner of Drill-It Pro Shop at Massapequa Bowl.Predeceased by his parents Ted and Teena he is survived by his brothers Arthur (Joanne), Robert (Diane) and Ted Jr.(Donna). Beloved uncle of Janeen (Gabe), Paul, Joseph (Kathleen), Robert and Marc, and great uncle of Theodore & Isabella. A Memorial Service will be planned for the future.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020
