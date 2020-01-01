|
BABICH - Brenda of Plainview on December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ettore. Loving mother of Stephanie Allegra (Michael) and Stephen (Diane). Dear cousin of Norman Severin. Cherished grandmother of John Michael Allegra and Ryan Babich. Friends may call Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at theThomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville (corner of W. Marie Street). Religious Service Friday afternoon. Funeral Saturday 10:00am. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 1, 2020