Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville (corner of W. Marie Street), NY
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville (corner of W. Marie Street), NY
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
Brenda Babich Notice
BABICH - Brenda of Plainview on December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ettore. Loving mother of Stephanie Allegra (Michael) and Stephen (Diane). Dear cousin of Norman Severin. Cherished grandmother of John Michael Allegra and Ryan Babich. Friends may call Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at theThomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville (corner of W. Marie Street). Religious Service Friday afternoon. Funeral Saturday 10:00am. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 1, 2020
