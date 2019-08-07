|
McKENNA - Brendan Patrick of Jupiter Florida, formerly of North Merrick on August 5, 2019. Proud Veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. Past Grand Knight Fr. Jeremiah Reilly Council 6561. Predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia.Cherished father of Michael (Kelly), Scott (Mary), Shelia (Rick), Timothy (Joanne Kelly), Pamela (Charles), Brendan (Terry), Patricia (Jim), Christopher (Louise), Neil (Eileen) and Allison. Also survived by his twenty loving grandchildren, dear sister Maureen Brown and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends today (Wednesday) 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 North Jerusalem Road, East Meadow. Funeral Mass Thursday August 8, 2019 10AM at Sacred Heart R.C. Church North Merrick.Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury. 'Twas Heaven Here With You.'
Published in Newsday on Aug. 7, 2019