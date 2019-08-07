Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
North Merrick, NY
Brendan Patrick McKenna

Brendan Patrick McKenna Notice
McKENNA - Brendan Patrick of Jupiter Florida, formerly of North Merrick on August 5, 2019. Proud Veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. Past Grand Knight Fr. Jeremiah Reilly Council 6561. Predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia.Cherished father of Michael (Kelly), Scott (Mary), Shelia (Rick), Timothy (Joanne Kelly), Pamela (Charles), Brendan (Terry), Patricia (Jim), Christopher (Louise), Neil (Eileen) and Allison. Also survived by his twenty loving grandchildren, dear sister Maureen Brown and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends today (Wednesday) 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 North Jerusalem Road, East Meadow. Funeral Mass Thursday August 8, 2019 10AM at Sacred Heart R.C. Church North Merrick.Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury. 'Twas Heaven Here With You.'
Published in Newsday on Aug. 7, 2019
