Conley- Brian E., of Bay Shore. Born May 16, 1954, passed peacefully on October 10, 2020 with family at his side. Brian is predeceased by his parents Charles & Rita and his sisters Bernadette and Margaret. Brian is survived by Charles (Georgia), Kevin (Stephanie) and Ellen. Also his special friend Aggie. Brian was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Brian lived each day with love and kindness. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial held at St. Patrick's R.C. in Bay Shore on October 21, 2020 at 10:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
.