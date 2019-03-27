Newsday Notices
Brian Egitto Notice
EGITTO - Brian J. Age 53 of St. James, NY on March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynn. Loving father of Christopher & Hannah. Devoted son of Franklin & the late Marie. Adored brother of the late Paul. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. www.branchfh.com Visitation Thursday 25 & 79PM. Funeral Mass 10AM Friday at Sts.Philip & James RCC. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Weill Cornell Medicine, memo: Dr. Howard Fine brain tumor research, in memory of Brian Egitto. Checks can be sent to Tom Nichols, Weill Cornell Medicine, 1300 York Avenue, Box 314, New York, NY 10065 give.weill.cornell.edu
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2019
