Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Brian Gerrity Notice
GERRITY - Brian, 78, of FL, formerly of NY. Born in Brooklyn to Michael and Mary Gerrity on November 28, 1940, passed away April 7. Pre-deceased by his sisters Kitty McManus, Sister Mary Beata, RSM, Eileen Feeney and his niece Mary Beth Feeney. He had a long career on Wall St. Survived by brother-in-law Bill McManus and 30 nieces and nephews. Reposing at Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre, Tuesday, April 16, 3-8. Mass at St. Agnes Cathedral Wednesday, April 17 at 10. He loved God, family, his country and the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2019
